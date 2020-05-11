We would like to thank everyone who attended the memorial service for Lisa Allen on March 11, 2020 at Sutherlin Family Church, Paul Glazner officiating. Thank you personally to Paul for being so kind, loving, and supportive. You were great to all of our family.
I wish to apologize for not shaking hands and giving hugs to each of you that attended. The loss of Lisa is devastating to me. I pray that you will forgive me. The cards flowers and planet were so great.
Thank you to the ones that attended specially for my daughter Debra and son Chuck and Barbara, as they need your support also.
I pray for all of you that you will always feel love. Love is a small word but it means so much!
I know Lisa was just a person to most people but to me she was precious as is Debra and Chuck.
Thank you again for attending Lisa's service. I know she would be pleased and was watching from above.
God Bless You All, Our Love and Prayers, Orval Allen and Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.