Lois A. Dole (1931-2020), our mother, died peacefully in her home of natural causes. Lois was surrounded by family members and friends when she died. Lois passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Mom was born on February 14th, 1931, Valentine’s Day.
Shortly after arriving in Roseburg, where she was a long-time resident, Lois married Donald A. Dole (deceased) a young Roseburg lawyer. Don and Lois had five children: Tom (Rhonda), Jennifer, David (Mary Ann), Leanne, and Jim. She was an elementary teacher and then had her children and became a stay-at-mom. She also had seven grandchildren. She always had a special place in her heart for her numerous nieces and nephews, too.
She was born Lois Elizabeth Archibald to Alfred and Mildred Archibald in Corvallis, Oregon. Lois had two siblings, Marilyn Smith and Lee Archibald (deceased). Lois attended Salem High school. Later, she attended Oregon State University, ultimately leading to her first job at Rose Elementary School.
Our mother was very active in our lives, volunteering with the P.T.A., Cub Scouts, Blue Birds, The Boys and Girls Aid Society, and she was active in The First Presbyterian Church. She loved Jesus, and she could often be seen reading her Bible. Lois was also a member of P.E.O. in Roseburg. In additional to her many volunteer activities, Mom attended our many sports activities, rarely missing a game. Our mother was our biggest cheerleader, encouraging us in everything we did.
The last few weeks, family members and some amazing friends have cared for our mom as she passed. A special thank you to Janet Domenico for the meals and time spent caring for Mom. We would also like to thank Bob Jacobson for his friendship and compassion, during the past several years.
Rather than express sympathy or sadness to us for our loss, perhaps today you can do what Lois did her entire life: practice unconditional love for your family and the people in your lives who matter most to you.
Donations can be sent to the Roseburg First Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later.
