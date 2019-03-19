Lois C. Olson, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, with her daughter, Connie, at her side. Lois and her husband, Robert, were long time residents of Eugene/Springfield, and after Robert’s passing in 2012, Lois moved to Riverview Terrace in Roseburg to be closer to Connie and Dave. Lois was born in Deer Park, WA, on March 24, 1921.
Robert and Lois were married in 1941, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2011.
Lois is survived by two children, Jack (Sandie) Olson of Fall Creek, OR and Connie (David) Erickson of Roseburg. Lois, always known for her spunk, was a loving mother and grandmother, and had four wonderful grandchildren, Kevin Olson (Amy), Stacie Menezes (Carlos), Mike Olson, and Jennifer Temple (Jeff); and eight greatgrandchildren. In addition, she was equally proud of her many surrogate kids and grandkids, who joined the Olson family over the years.
Lois was a talented seamstress, and she made most of her daughter’s clothes including prom dresses and a wedding gown. She later made special outfits using Pendleton wool. She also was known for her delicious pie making ability, and was still baking into her 90’s.
Lois was passionate about her card games and dominos. Her son, Jack made weekly visits to Roseburg to play cards and dominos with her.
She had a very special relationship with her sister Gloria Schiewe, and a loving friendship with her son-in-law, Dave Erickson.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her incredible caretakers during the last years of her life. Thank you, Belinda Stalcup, Yulia Kelley, Betty Rust and Jasmine Vosgien for your kindness and care towards Lois.
There will be no service as that was Lois’s wishes. But on March 24th, 2019, we will be singing or listening to The Rose as that was Lois’s favorite song.
