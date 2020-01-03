Lois Joy Maddox, age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away December 14, 2019 in Sutherlin, Oregon. She was born October 12, 1930 in Tenmile, Oregon to Ivan and May Swift.
Lois graduated from Roseburg High School. She worked for many years as the Office Manager at Cal Pac. Lois was a member of the YMCA and attended water wellness in her later years. She was a lover of books and poetry. Lois attended Calapooia Free Methodist church in Sutherlin for over 40 years!
Survivors include her sons, Corvin Maddox (Debbie) of Oakland, Oregon and Glenn Maddox (Melissa) of Lookingglass, Oregon; brothers, Kenny Swift (Wanda) of Puyallup, Washington, Lee Swift (Judy) of Boise, Idaho area and Larry Swift (Sandy) of Roseburg, Oregon; grandchildren, Dakota Maddox (Courtney), Wyatt Maddox, Katy Taylor (Brandon) Kendra Maddox, Jennifer Maret, and Ashley Maret; great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Brooklyn and Blake; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and May Swift and her husband, of 39 years, Eugene M. Maddox in 2006.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calapooia Free Methodist Church. Pastor Stewart Fowler will officiate. Private interment was held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, Oregon. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.