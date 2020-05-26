Lois Thomas passed away April 13th, 2020, at the age of 87 years. She was born October 3, 1932 in Roseburg, OR to Elmer and Ethel (Senter) Wright. She was a lifelong resident of Roseburg.
Lois attended local schools graduating from RHS in 1949. On April 18,1953, she married Albert Thomas. She was employed by the phone company for 35 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and sang in the choir for nearly 20 yrs. She had been a member of The Umpqua Historic Preservation Society and the Roseburg Rose Society. She had more than a passing interest in motorcycles and was the proud owner of several nicely restored BSA bikes.
Lois is survived by a son, Lester (Judy); a daughter, Esther (Michael) all of Roseburg; and two grandsons, Jeremy Thomas and Perry Thomas/Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Albert; son, Randy; and a foster son, Wallace Chamberlin, Jr.
