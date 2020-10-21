A lifelong resident of the Roseburg area, Loren died peacefully at his home in Melrose on October 16, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer at 64 yrs. of age. He was born February 19, 1956 to Ray and Armella (Hirschfeld) Wittrock, the youngest of four children.
Loren attended various schools in the area, graduating from Roseburg HS in 1974. Soon after graduation he began working at RFP-Plywood 2 from which he retired in 2015 after 41 years of employment.
He was avid fan of drag racing, camping, the outdoors in general, riding his blue Harley and off-road vehicles. He was rarely without a dog companion, the last being Ginger.
He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew. He will be missed by his wife, Linda; brother, Ken (Reta) Wittrock of Oakland, OR; sisters, Marge Danskine Maloy (Bert) of Mount Vernon, WA, and Carol Spanton (Curt) of Eugene; stepson, Jesse Thrush of Portland; five nephews and two nieces.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.