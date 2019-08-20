Loretta Brown passed away on June 23rd, 2019, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Age 84, Loretta was cared for by her youngest daughter, Cheryl until her passing.
The oldest of eight children, Loretta was born to Everett and Ethel Lockhart in Santa Rosa, California on December 30, 1934. She was married to Grant Brown of Redding, California in 1955, and moved to Winston, Oregon, in 1959 with her husband and two young boys, Greg and Keith. Loretta and Grant were later blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Cheryl while living on Gregory St. in Winston. In their retirement years, Grant and Loretta moved to Idleyld Park in Glide, Oregon.
Loretta worked 30 plus years as a medical transcriptionist, retiring from Mercy Medical Center in the 1990s. Loretta loved to hunt deer and spend time with family. When we could get her to paint, she produced beautiful paintings. Loretta was an active member of the Douglas High School Booster Club throughout the 1970s, producing most of the art work depicting the Trojans and the opposing schools. She was a beautiful and caring person who believed in Almighty God and "smelling the roses".
Loretta is survived by two sisters, Margaret Shaffer and Linda McBride, and her brother Ricky Lockhart. She is also survived by her four children, sons Greg Brown and Keith Brown; daughters, Debbie Fuller and Cheryl Bodine; seven grandchildren, Angela Scriven Henderson, Donald Scriven, Travis Brown, Jessica Meincke, Katie Fuller, Elizabeth Brenner, Bryon Bodine; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services for Loretta will be held at Eden Church Cemetery, 5050 Elgarose Road, Roseburg, Oregon (Melrose), on September 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There, Loretta will be laid to rest with her late husband Grant Brown. After the services, a celebration of life and pot luck will be held for family and friends at the home of Linda and Lanny McBride in Winston.
Flowers or cards can be sent to 980 Orchard Lane, Roseburg, Oregon 97471.
