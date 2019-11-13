Lori was born September 20, 1965, to Johnny and Pearl Tjoelker. She was born at the old Mercy Hospital along with her twin sister, Vonnie. Lori grew up in Myrtle Creek with sisters, Cindy and Lavonne and brothers, Reggie and Wayne. She graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1984. During her childhood years, Lori was known as "Tootsie" to family and friends due to her love of the old-fashioned Tootsie Roll.
Lori loved to tease and was known for her quick wit and humor. Her doctor of 20 years would always be prepared for some of her wild stories. She loved life, God, her church, music and all the special people in her life. Joan loved her like the daughter she never had. Dorothy, her pal and Buddy, with whom she would dare to sneak off to the coast for the day indulging in their big gulps, peanut butter parfaits and Taco Bell big bean burritos (with extra onions). Her friend Ann visited often, playing her keyboard and singing to Lori.
After years of love and friendship, Lori married her soulmate, David Heinrich. Sadly, David passed away not long after, leaving an ache in Lori's heart. Through her long battle with MS and many years of pain, Lori's faith and spirit never wavered. She was a tough one - beyond words. Her love and devotion to her little dog, Muffy and kittens, Wednesday and Mittens, was never-ending.
Lori was part of a loving family at her Geary Street home in Roseburg. They loved Lori and her family as their own. Along with her Geary Street family, Lori is survived by her mom Pearl; sisters, Cindy and LaVonne; brother, Wayne and wife Cindy; sister-in-law, Jeannie Tjoelker; sister-in-law, Donna and husband Harold; Aunt Betty Tjoelker; and many neices, nephews and cousins.
Loved ones waiting for Lori are husband, David; father, Johnny; brother, Reg; her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Services will be held Saturday, November 16th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Westside Christian Church, 2712 West Harvard, Roseburg. Arrangements are being made through Taylors Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.