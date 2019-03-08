Lorna Mae (Scott) Holcomb, finished her journey on February 25, 2019. She was at home surrounded by family who sang Happy Birthday at the stroke of midnight, as she turned 90 yrs. old.
Lorna was born February 25, 1929, in Carlisle, Washington, daughter of John Edwin and Daisy Belle Scott. She was the eleventh of fourteen children. She grew up in Washington, attending and graduating from Carlisle and Newton Schools. She married Donald W. Holcomb on March 28, 1947, in Newton, Washington. They lived in Washington prior to moving to Riddle, Oregon.
Lorna is survived by son, Don (Lisa) Holcomb of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter, Karen (Emanuel) Skarlatos of Roseburg, Oregon; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Bean Holcomb, of California; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, parents, and nine siblings.
Mom was dearly loved by friends and family and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life for Lorna will be held on March 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 W. Keady Ct. in Roseburg. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be to Mercy Hospice.
