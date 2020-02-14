Lorraine Mae Smith, a longtime Roseburg resident, passed Wednesday the 15th of January 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, OR. In Lorraine's last remaining hours, she was surrounded with love from her five children and close family.
She was born November 15, 1929, to parents Frank and Ida Carl in McMinnville, OR. Lorraine graduated high school in Baker City, Oregon, where her parents owned the Historic Baker Hotel, in which they lived until 1949, the year she graduated. Upon selling the hotel, her family moved to Roseburg where she met her future husband Bob, to whom she remained married for 68 years until his passing in 2017. Lorraine was also a business person, in the 1970s, she opened Village Fabrics in Sutherlin. In the early ‘80s Bob and Lorraine purchased B & L Quick Serve, then in the late ‘80s Lorraine, her son Craig, and wife Terri, operated the business as partners until the early '90s. Now known as Smitty's Food Mart and Deli in Sutherlin. Lorraine participated in the business of Smitty's up until her passing, along with her daughter, Danna and son-in-law, Russ with whom they have partnered in the store for nearly 20 years. Lorraine loved being on the go, whether it was to perform duties at the store, or going to Ten Down to cheer on her family, friends, and fellow bowlers. Bowling was one of the highlights of Lorraine's life, in which she held numerous awards during her bowling career. She was a member of the RWBA for 62 years, she held the Ladies High Game record of 298 for many years, she was a Hall of Fame member and also carried the woman's highest average for 10 years. Lorraine was known to enjoy getting out to Seven Feathers with her brother Frank, whom she was especially close to, and longtime friend, Anna. She also always enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
Lorraine leaves behind her son Gordon Smith and Sharla of Roseburg; son, Barry Smith and Reva of Sutherlin; daughter, Lynne Dense and Doug of Bend; son, Craig Smith and Terri of Eugene; daughter, Danna Mock and Russ of Sutherlin; 10 grandsons; three granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Carl Jr.; sister, Delores (Babe) Carl; uncle, Frank Moore and Jeanne; one nephew; great-nieces and friend Anna; the staff at Riverview Terrace, where she resided her last three years of life.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Smith in February 2017 of Roseburg; parents, Frank and Ida Carl of Sutherlin.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Lorraine's family and friends, date and time to be determined. In Lorraine's honor, donations may be made to Roseburg High School Bowling.
Lorraine was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Rest in Peace Dearest Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.