Louis John Balaban, age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at his home Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Lou was born April 14, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Chester and Florence Balaban. He lived in Chicago, where he met and married his wife Maryln in 1978. Lou and Maryln moved to Tomah, Wisconsin, and adopted four children. In 1999, they moved to Roseburg.
Lou was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and teacher.
Lou is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maryln, his children and grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. followed by a luncheon.
