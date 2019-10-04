Louise Claire Bock passed away at home in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on September 10, 2019. The loving care of her two sons, John and David Bock, helped her live well beyond her 101st birthday in familiar and comfortable surroundings.
Louise Claire (Goldie) was born on April 2, 1918 in Rosebud, Montana. She was the third of Nels and Anna (Starr) Anderson’s four children. Nels and Anna died when Goldie was only six years old, but her aunts and uncles arrived from Minnesota to take the children in; and so, it was that Louise was raised by her Aunt Christine and Uncle Magnus Fiskum in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Louise blossomed among her large extended family and the close-knit community of Scandinavian immigrants. As a youth and young woman, she was athletic and outdoorsy. She was on her high school’s Basketball and Track and Field teams. She loved to ice skate and ski, play tennis, and go to Minnesota’s many lakes for picnicking and canoeing with her friends and family. After graduating from high school in 1936, she trained as an X-ray technician. She also participated in the Fargo-Moorhead Young People's Council, an ecumenical organization of Protestant Churches, and served for a time as its president. Here she developed communication and leadership skills and a strong commitment to community service and peace.
In 1942, she moved to Oregon, landing first in Eugene before moving to Portland. In Portland, she and a friend went to hear a speaker at the Civilian Public Service (CPS) Camp near Cascade Locks. There she met and subsequently married Harold Bock. The friendships the young couple formed at the camp were strong and lasted for the rest of their lives. Louise and Harold had four children during the time they spent in CPS and later at Macedonia Cooperative Community in Clarksville, Georgia, and at the University of North Carolina in the Raleigh-Durham area. In 1955, Harold was injured in a car accident and the family moved to his hometown in Nappanee, Indiana for the added support of his family as he recovered. Harold finished his teaching degree at nearby Goshen College.
Family was vitally important to Louise. She was the consistent breadwinner as Harold attended college and earned his degree. Then in 1959, they fulfilled their dream of returning to Oregon so Harold could begin his career teaching high school social studies in Albany, Bend, North Bend, and Myrtle Creek.
Louise had a special gift for forming and maintaining friendships. She was genuinely interested and caring when she met people, and strangers soon became lasting friends. The close friendships that formed as we moved around the country were maintained through phone calls, correspondence, annual Christmas letters, and visits. On special occasions she would bake and FedEx a marionberry pie made from berries grown in her large and productive garden. After they retired, Louise and Harold travelled extensively across the United States, Canada, Europe, Peru, and Kuwait, visiting their life-long friends and making new friends along the way.
Resourceful and resilient throughout her long life, Louise was a deeply beautiful, kind and loving woman. She is survived by her children Gloria Muniz, John Bock, David Bock, and Patti (Bob) Richards; her grandchildren Angela Muniz, Julie Muniz, Corey (Kristy) Richards, and Wendy (Shawn) Brooks; and her great-grandchildren, Logan and Levi Richards, and Aaliyah Brooks. We love and admire her, and will carry her spirit and her memory forward as we live our lives.
