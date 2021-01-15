Louise I. Cortez, our beautiful, sweet and gentle, blue eyed mother, grandmother, aunt and friend
passed away January 9, 2021 at her home in Roseburg, OR, surrounded by her daughters.
She was born to George S. and Mabel Z. Whipps (both deceased) in Eugene, Oregon and was married to Thomas R. Cortez (deceased). They had four children: Roxanne Hubbard (Paul), Allison Rechain (deceased), Caila O’Keefe (Patrick) and Tommy P. Cortez (deceased).
Louise and her husband were longtime residents of Roseburg, Oregon where they raised their children and where she worked for Mercy Hospital for twenty-nine years before giving it up to take care of her ill husband. She was the last of her immediate family to leave this lifetime: sisters, Irene Dodge, Audrey Richmond, Ruth E. Clark; and brother, Shelby Whipps; and her cousin Betty Taylor to whom she was very close.
Louise loved the richness of nature, God’s creatures and a bountiful love of family and friends. Her children (above) and grandchildren: Vince Pulver, Eric Pulver, Darrin Pulver, Jason Pulver (deceased), Larry Young II (deceased) Adrian Young, Roxanne Rechain, Deanna Frost, Justin Cortez, and Preston O’Hara, and great-grandchildren were honored that God chose her to be their matriarch. In all the years she lived, they never heard her raise her voice.
In her later years, Louise needed extra medical help and so enlisted the help of Amedysis and became close to her nurse, Becki Phelps and her helper, June Gray.
In lieu of gifts for Christmas, she asked her family to donate to a charity that cares for animals and in that same spirit she requested the same should be made, in lieu of flowers, to her favorite charities: S.O.S. CATS , Saving Grace, A.S.P.C.A. (and/or any local animal shelter)
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
