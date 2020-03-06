Lowell died peacefully February 11, 2020 at the age of 83 in a local care center. His beloved Genna was at his side. Lowell was born in Dallas, S. Dakota to James and Reba Malone. The family moved to Minnesota when he was two years old and where they lived in and around Baudette until 1950.
Looking for better opportunities, his father moved the family to Winston, Oregon, where Lowell graduated Class of ‘54 from Roseburg High School. After high school, he did a number of things, including truck driver, carpenter, then was employed by Roseburg Lumber and a floor covering business before buying and operating Malone Propane Service for 20 years until retirement in 1997.
Lowell was very socially active and over the years belonged to many social and service organizations including the Winston Dillard and Roseburg Senior centers. He loved old cars and restored a 1929 Model A and a 1939 Ford dump truck. He reconfigured a 1986 Chevy Sprint into the little red pickup with white convertible top that he loved to drive around Roseburg and in the local parades. Lowell was a long-standing member of the Cascade Historical Motor Club and still participated in the gatherings of the 1954 graduating class while his health allowed.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James and George; and a sister, Viola. Besides Genna, he is survived by three sons, Daniel L., Michael (Jennifer), Steven (Michaela); a daughter, Susan Schnelloch; a brother, Norman (Verna); and sisters, Diana McMaster (Del) and Louella Van Name (Bob). He leaves seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and leaves a deep hole in the hearts of those who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 14th, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located at 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg, OR.
