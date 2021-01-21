Lucille Joy (Winebarger) Sellers passed away January 13, 2021, at the age of 96.
A longtime resident of Myrtle Creek, she was born in Wheeler County on July 20, 1924, the youngest child and only daughter of Mary and Creete Winebarger. Lucille and her brother, Marion Creete Winebarger (Johnny), were orphaned as young children, but raised by a large and loving group of relatives in Oregon and California. She graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1942, and subsequently received her nursing degree from Oregon State Medical School in 1946. She was married to Ray Sellers, her high school sweetheart, from June of that year until his death in 2010.
Lucille was passionate about nursing, and worked for various hospitals and physicians throughout Douglas County over the span of six decades. She retired in 2008 at the age of 84. She was also an avid gardener, and enjoyed camping, fishing and hitting the dance floor with her beloved groom of more than 60 years.
Lucille is survived by her daughters Candace Sellers of Seattle and Cheryl Donahoo of Roseburg; grandson, Kevin Donahoo of Beaverton; great-grandsons, Andrew and Spencer Stolfo; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Rae Stolfo. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Johnny and granddaughter Trina Person Stolfo.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the organ fund at St. George’s Episcopal Church.
