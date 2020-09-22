Lucy went to her eternal resting place in heaven on September 11, 2020. Lucy was born on May 4, 1934 in Brainerd, MN to William and Emma Codner.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Gloyn; her parents; her sisters, Maxine, Marjorie,Vera, Lois, Betty, Barbara, Shirley, Janet; and her brother, Richard. Surviving Lucy is her sister Wilma (Roland) Beavers, Backus, MN; her children, Emma (Keith) Keller, Rick Anderson, Donna Anderson, Patricia (Blaine) Nunemaker, Robert (Pam) Pollock, Tyrone (Caryn) Pollock and Wendy Jones; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Lucy was a member of the VFW post 4116, where she served as president of the women's auxiliary, a member of MOCA 22 (Cooties) and a Volunteer at the Roseburg VA. Lucy made many friends in her lifetime and loved them all.
Internment will be at the Roseburg VA at a later date for family.
