Luella Jeanne Heath, 94, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Callahan Court Memory Care facility in Roseburg, Oregon. “Jeanne”, born in Vivian, South Dakota on November 24, 1925, was the only child of Ada Leone Bower and Joseph E. Gibson. Jeanne married Jesse Vellorus “Jack” Heath on August 18, 1942 and, together, they raised two daughters.
Jeanne is survived by daughters Judy (Tom) Coultas and Muriel (Tom Belding) Madden; four grandchildren: Kelly (Ken) Hamer, Richard (Mary) Canada, Cindy Madden, and Jeremy (Nikki) Madden; 11 great-grandchildren: Ricky, Erin, and Jack Canada, Kameron (Taylor) and Kasey Hamer, Derek and Daryn Watson, and Austin, Michael, and Kyle Madden. Jeanne welcomed a great-great granddaughter, Remi Peters, just a month before her passing. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Heath (2005), and grandson, Derek Madden (1989).
Jeanne’s ashes will be placed at Roseburg Memorial Gardens crematorium in a niche next to Jack’s in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice or Lutheran Church in her name. God bless.
