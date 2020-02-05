Lyle Gilbert Wescott, age 94, passed away December 10, 2019 at his home in Portland OR. He was born October 30, 1925 in New Bedford, Illinois. He was married to Margaret for 62 years & had 2 sons, Mark and Dan. They moved from Roseburg to Portland in 1965. He retired from Oregon State Vital Records in 1987. He was a WWII Veteran. In the Navy-in Pacific. Also, in Roseburg National Guard, Company D, 41st infantry. He came down to reunions yearly. In Roseburg, he was a fireman during the "1959 Blast". He was on the 1st fire engine to the fire and badly burned, he spent 29 days in the hospital. Was also a Roseburg policeman. Drove race car #99 in Pacific Racing Assoc. Hall of Fame inductee, an avid golfer, belonged to the Elks Lodge for 60 years, held office in both Roseburg and Portland chapters. He loved classic cars and drove his 1957 Chevy or 1951 Chevy to Roseburg each year to engage in Graffiti events. Last time being 2019.
He is survived by his Wife, Meg, of 62 years, son Mark, granddaughter, grandson, daughter-in-law, niece, nephews. Also, a special friend of 70 years, Glen Hash.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marie Wescott, Son Dan Wescott, Sister Velma Rose, brothers Clifton, Gordon and Oral Wescott. A service will be held February 9th, 2020 at 2pm at the Elks Lodge at 16321 S.E. Stark St, Portland OR
