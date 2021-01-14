Lynda Ray Fugate passed away on January 7, 2021, with her daughter and grandson holding her hand in Roseburg, OR.
Lynda was born to Margaret and Larry Thompson on August 13, 1948 in occupied Japan where her father was stationed in the Navy. She had the opportunity to live in several places growing up, including across the street from Disneyland, before the family moved to Umpqua in 1967. Lynda also lived in Virginia Beach, VA, Washington, DC, and Honolulu, HI, with her adult daughter. Some of her occupations have included press operator at Uarco, realtor, bar tender, and she owned Kritter Korner Pet Grooming in Sutherlin for over ten years.
Lynda loved to travel and see different places. She and Tom, her partner of 16 years, would often get in the RV, drive or fly different locations to see national parks, attend family reunions or visit interesting places. She also loved antiquing and thrift shopping for treasures.
Things people will remember most about Lynda were her easy smile and laughter, always loved to talk to people, her wittiness and great sense of humor, her love of and rescuing of dogs and cats, her sometimes outrageous antics, her love of all things Betty Boop, and all her crazy jewelry. She is dearly loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.
Throughout her life, her love was always unconditional and proved it. Those of us who were blessed to be a part of that love knew the depths it reached.
Lynda was preceded in death by both parents and both brothers, Ronald (Skip) Thompson and Dennis Thompson. She leaves behind her partner Thomas Pratt; daughter, Sheri Korntved (Bob Reed); son, Michael Hopkins (Kristin Hopkins); five grandchildren, James Cowan, Jordan Cowan, Destiny Cowan, Brendon Hopkins, Shawn Hopkins, and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 1:30 p.m., Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Stewart Park Pavilion in Roseburg, OR. Please bring stories and remembrances to share. There will be someone to read written remembrances if you feel unable to share. We will toast with cake. A small private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.
