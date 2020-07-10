Lynne Michele Reinhart of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 60. She was born February 2,1959 in Salem, Oregon, daughter of Charles and Bobi (Peters) Reinhart. She moved at a young age to Tri-City, Oregon where she was raised and educated, graduating from South Umpqua High School. Lynne entered the US Air Force to serve our country as a helicopter mechanic. She served a total of 20 years with five years active duty and the remaining time with the Air Force Reserves, retiring at the rant of Master Sergeant.
Her love for flying began early with an introductory class in high school. She continued this interest by obtaining her private pilot license while stationed at Air Force bases in Florida and Hawaii. After returning to Douglas County following her active duty, she earned an A.A.S. Degree in Aviation Technology from Lane Community College. She worked as an Aviation Mechanic at the Roseburg Regional Airport for many years.
She rebuilt and owned a Cessna 150 airplane, enjoyed flying, and was actively involved in the Roseburg chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) serving as treasure for a period of time.
She later become the Facility Operator at the methane recovery site at the Douglas County Landfill as an employee of Engergyneering Solutions, working with them until shortly before her death. Her commitment to her position resulted in reciprocal appreciation and respect with her employers.
She had a long-held passion for sustainable lifestyles and self-reliance, planning and building her house almost single-highhandedly, with those tenets in mind. Animals were an important part of her life and she rescued and loved several pets over the years. She also volunteered with the local wildlife rescue group and Duchess Sanctuary.
Lynne was accomplished in all types of mechanical activities, and often led home improvement projects with her family, and craft activities with her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, and hiking with her family. Her care and dedication to her family and friends is her legacy. She is remembered for her love, quiet demeanor, intensity for life and ready smile.
Her trust in Jesus sustained her and gave comfort during difficult times and joy in the smooth times.
She is survived by her parents, Bobi J. and Chuck Reinhart of Sutherlin. She also leaves three brothers, Brad and his wife Carol of Oakland, Oregon; Steve and his wife Louise of Prescott, Arizona and Lance and his wife Monica of Vittsjo, Sweden. Nieces and nephews are Nathan and his wife Alycia; Zach; Jon; Kyle: Caitlin and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her partner Mary in 2015.
She was inurned at the Roseburg National Cemetery on June 25,2020 following a small funeral service with military rites. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when attendance restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.