1937-2020
Lynnetta passed away peacefully February 15, 2020. She was born October 18, 1937 in Malta, MT, to Thomas and Juanita Cole.
She married Fred L. Smith on April 2, 1955.
Lynnetta is survived by two sons, Robert Dan Smith (Dainnia) and David B. Smith (Veronica); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one more due soon. She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Robert T. Cole. She leaves behind two sisters, Juanita Cole Kingery of Roseburg, and Honora Aere of Blodgett, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynnetta was a retired Glide School bus driver.
Lynnetta is laid to rest at Wimberly Cemetery in Glide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.