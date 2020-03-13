Lynnette (Lynn) Joan Koens, age 74, a resident of Melrose, Oregon, passed away on February 29th, 2020. She was born in Everett, Washington on November 28th, 1945 to mother Frances and father Milton Hagstrom.
Lynn graduated from Langley High School in 1964. She then first worked as a Federal Civil Service Clerk/Typist and Lynn soon after, found Harlan Koens in Hawaii and got married. They were together for 53 years and had three boys: Todd, Chad and Wade. She retired in 2007 from the BLM here in Oregon.
Lynn liked finding out her genealogy as a hobby and listening to music from the ’60s and ’70s. She loved animals as well as vacations to her favorite place; Whidbey Island in Washington State. Lynn lived in many places, including Waikiki, Hawaii, Roseburg, Winchester, Medford, Oregon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Clinton, Washington and then finally settling down in Melrose.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Frances and Milton Hagstrom. She is survived by her husband, Harlan; and children, Todd (Kristina), Chad (Cathy), Wade (Sarah); sister, Diane Postlethwaite; and grandchildren, Ashley, Kelsey, Naomi, Andrew, Alexandra, Jarret, Camryn; and great-grandchild, Amaris.
Services will be held at Wilson Chapel of the Roses on March 17th, 2020 at noon and the burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. the same day at Roseburg National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.