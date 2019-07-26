Mabel M. Smith, age 96, born in Days Creek, Oregon, July 19, 1922, was a pioneer of the Douglas County area. She climbed her last mountain July 10, 2019, and went to visit her husband Wayne H. Smith; her parents; two sisters; and four brothers; also, her many animals and birds that are in animal heaven.
Mabel is survived by her daughter Dianna Smith; son, Douglas Smith and wife Gena; three grandchildren, Terra Corsica, David and Charles Smith; one sister; and many relatives.
Mabel worked at the Days Creek School for over 20 years as the head cook. She was married to Wayne Smith May 17, 1941, and lived in the Days Creek/Canyonville area for all but eight years.
On her free time, Mabel enjoyed cooking, sewing, auctions and yard sales. most of all she had a love for animals and her many birds. Later, when she retired, she went to Reno for fun.
Mabel touched many hearts, was a helping hand to all, and will be missed by those who knew her.
No services will be held.
