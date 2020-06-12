Madeline White, of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away April 7th, 2020 at home in Camas, WA, with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry White, who passed away in May 2015. Madeline and Jerry lived out North Myrtle Road nearly 40 years, with Jerry retiring from UARCO. They met at OSC in 1951 and married in 1956, living in AK, WA, PA, OH and CA before finally coming home to Oregon in 1978. They loved life in the woods with their dogs, in the house they built together.
They are survived by children Jerry, Jr. of Vancouver, WA, Jennifer of Norfolk, VA, Audrey of Juneau, AK, Helen of Camas, WA, and Melissa of Littleton, NC.
The family will have a private memorial next summer.
