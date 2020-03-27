Major Donald Harold Kitzman, US Air Force (Ret.), passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at the age of 97. Donald was born in the family farmhouse in What Cheer, Iowa on January 2, 1923. His parents were Marie and Otto Kitzman.
In November 1942, Donald enlisted in the Army Air Corps and obtained his pilot wings in 1944 at the age of 21. He was assigned to fly B-17s out of Bassingbourn, England during World War II. On his 29th bombing mission his plane was shot down over enemy territory. After successfully parachuting out of his plane he was captured on November 2, 1944 by enemy forces and sent to the first of two German POW camps. He survived a brutal 13-day forced march across Germany in the winter of 1945 and after six months of captivity was repatriated by the US Army on April 29, 1945. He continued his service to his country by flying missions in the Korean War (B-29s) and the Cold War (B-52s).
Donald married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) VanderHeiden Kitzman in 1946. Betty passed away in 2017 at the age of 91. They had been married 70 wonderful years. During their military years, they lived and traveled throughout the United States with their four children. Donald’s military retirement took them from Orlando, Florida to Ashland in 1965 and ultimately to Roseburg in 1969 where they were stalwarts of the community.
Don was an active member and leader of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was active in the local Former POW association and many other community organizations. He was the executive director of the Douglas County Red Cross office during the Canyonville landside.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Betty; his sister, Ferne Brown; and his two children, Sandra and Mark Kitzman. Survivors include his brother, MJ (Kit) Kitzman; two children, Sharon Berube and David Kitzman; and five grandchildren, Christopher and Lisa Berube, Paul and Kevin Kitzman, and Alexis Kitzman Zeigler.
Don was a very spiritual person, a wonderful loving son, and a fabulous father and grandfather who devoted his life to God, his family, his community, and his country. Don was an avid reader, master gardener and a great cook. He thoroughly enjoyed his bridge club group and making homemade ice cream and salsa. He was an inspiration to others; a man of honor and integrity; a fine representative of the Greatest Generation and truly an officer and a gentleman in every sense.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Roseburg National Cemetery. Services have been delayed until a future date. Memorial gifts may be made in Donald’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 W Keady Ct. Roseburg, OR 97470 or your favorite charitable organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.