Malynda passed peacefully in her sleep after battling a life long illness at her home in Sacramento, California. She grew up in Myrtle Creek, OR, and had a life of travel and adventure never letting her disabilities stop her from what she wanted to do. She settled in California after meeting her husband Chris.
Malynda is survived by her husband Chris Yukumoto; her mother, Holly Tryon and Marv Tryon; her father, Jon O. Norstadt and Leola Norstadt; brother, Jon R. Norstadt; and sister, Amy Noah; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
