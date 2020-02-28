Mara Brock (also known as Mary Hawks) of Roseburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Mara’s genetics told us she could have lived to be 100. She was a healthy, younger than her age, octogenarian. This past Fall, she developed numbness in her left foot that quickly progressed to complete paralysis from her waist down. In her internet research, she correctly diagnosed herself with transverse myelitis. No definitive cause was ever found. She was being treated for what was felt to be the only possible cause, an auto-immune disorder. She was good humored, determined and hardworking in her rehab efforts; and looked forward to continued improvement in assisted living.
Mara was born to Laurence and Margaret (Brock) Brousseau, as Mary Frances Brousseau, on May 19, 1937 in Oakland, California. She attended Holy Names Catholic High School. But at age 17, just weeks before her graduation, and unbeknownst to family, she and David Malcolm Hawks eloped and married in Reno, NV. Unfortunately, a girlfriend spilled the beans, and she wasn’t able to graduate at that time.
Mara and Dave raised four children in the Bay Area of California before moving their family to Dodson Butte, their ranch south of Roseburg, in 1969. The city girl became a ranch wife as well as the homemaker she’d been. She enjoyed that lifestyle through challenges, adjustments, and successes.
Ranch life, family, and neighbors became the subjects of her budding interest in photography. She took classes and made friends through what became a lifelong interest. At the ranch, and later when she and Dave moved their family into Roseburg, she had designated space for her darkroom. We’re lucky to have her artistic eye and talent captured in those photos.
When her oldest children were in high school, Mara sought her own high school diploma through Umpqua Community College, and thus began many years of learning both at Umpqua and Lane Community Colleges. She resided in Eugene for several years after her family had grown, and she and Dave had divorced.
Mara returned to Roseburg in 1990 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. In her lifetime, she worked as a waitress, a certified nursing assistant, and caregiver. Later in life, she volunteered extensively as a senior companion in the Roseburg area, a foster grandparent at Eastwood Elementary School, and most recently working with adults wishing to improve their reading skills at Disabilities Network.
Mara was a reserved and private person, but she loved learning about others and their experiences. During her lengthy hospital stay, she so enjoyed all her caregivers and interactions. She admired the work and talents of those who cared for her and engaged curiously with all who wanted to share about their lives. We are grateful to all those who made her days happy and interesting.
We will remember our mom for many things: her love for animals (her 16 yr. old pug, Walter, “the love of her life,” in particular), her love of books, cooking, and bread making; her talent in gardening and growing things, how she enjoyed listening to public radio, going to a good movie, and appreciated pretty things. She had a special eye for aesthetics in all things. And just generally, how she made things work by thinking outside of the box to do so. She thought that might have been her greatest talent. We’ll also be indebted to her for her lessons in caring for others and helping those in need as we can.
Mara is survived by her children, Debbie Hadwen (Jim), Charlie Hawks (Kelly), Jennifer Hawks (Andy), and Stacey Hawks (Tom); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Ed Brousseau (Audrey); sister, Anne Bettencourt (Steve); two aunts; and many cousins. Just before symptoms of her illness were notably progressing, she traveled to the East Coast and through that trip, was able to reconnect with those aunts and cousins. It was a wonderful trip that she described as “a vacation of a lifetime.”
At this time, the family plans a celebration of Mara’s life later in May. Mara loved planning and getting ready for flowers in spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.