Marcella Adeline Roots passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, in Salem, OR. She was born on May 21, 1931, to Adolph and Mabel Westby in Opheim, Montana, and was the fifth of eight children. Marcie graduated from Opheim High School in 1950 and then earned her two-year teaching degree from Northern Montana State College in Havre, Montana. She started her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in the Opheim area.
Robert (Bob) Roots, her future husband, was stationed at the Opheim Air Base, which was located near her sister’s home. It was at Jeanette’s home where Bob and Marcie met and were later married on August 24, 1952, in the First Lutheran Church of Opheim. The wedding highlight was their send-off ride in the manure spreader! Their honeymoon was their trip to Roseburg, OR, where they would live and raise their three children: Michael, Scott, and Nancy.
Marcie began teaching elementary school in the Roseburg School District and furthered her education to earn her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Southern Oregon College; Marcie would continue to teach in elementary schools for 30 years until her retirement in December 1993. Marcie and Bob were married for 41 years until Bob’s death in February 1994.
Marcie spent her next 26 years with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, walking her dog, and traveling the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; mother, Mabel; father, Adolph; and six of her siblings. She is survived by her brother, Kermit (Vicki) Westby; sister-in-law, Gretchen Westby; children, Mike (Laura), Scott (Debbie), Nancy (Kevin); her seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren, with two more on their way. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities on behalf of Marcella Roots: Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, PO Box 803, Winchester, OR 97495; the Faith Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2349, Roseburg, OR 97470; or Alzheimer’s Association, 777 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703.
There will be a viewing Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg, OR, with a reception following the service. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family condolences and fond memories.
