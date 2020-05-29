Mesa, Arizona - Marcia A. Turnbull, age 81, passed away April 26, 2020 at her home in Mesa with her husband at her side.
Marcia was born at Beverly Hospital, Beverly, MA, on December 19, 1938 to Donald and Edna Casey. Marcia spent most of her childhood in Georgetown, MA, graduating from Perly High School.
In 1956, while working as a bookkeeper at a lumber yard in Georgetown, she met her husband Jim Turnbull. When Turnbull was discharged from the Navy, Marcia and he married in Haverhill, MA. on September 22, 1957. They were still married at the time of her passing.
Marcia and Jim had two children, Belinda and James.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda; and sisters, Barbara and Donna. She is survived by husband Jim; son, James (Mike) Turnbull, his wife Julie and daughters Amanda and Tess and son, Angus; plus, granddaughter Shelby; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Lucy; and great-grandson, Eli (Bronc) Gaskey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If you care to make a donation, please send contribution to the charity of your choice.
