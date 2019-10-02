Marcia Lee Knutzen was born on July 18th, 1944, in Albany, Oregon, to parents Voilet Abel and Charles Knutzen. She grew up attending various elementary schools in Albany and Douglas County where she almost always had a cousin to play with.
She was blessed at a young age with her first two children, Lance and Tacy Schull, whom she raised mostly as a single parent. As a young adult she accepted a position with Tektronix that moved her and her children to northern Oregon. She worked for the company for more than 20 years with many of those as a technical writer, a position she enjoyed and was proud of. She spent a majority of her adult life in the Forest Grove/Gaston area where she raised her oldest children and had and raised two more children, Sommer and Blake Donalson. She loved watching each of her children excel and was often the loudest cheerleader at their various activities and sporting events.
After retirement, she moved south to Albany and Grants Pass, beloved dogs in tow, to be close to her extensive extended family. While she lived in Albany, she began attending church regularly and continued to be a part of a loving church family after she moved to Grants Pass thanks to connecting with a wonderful church and small group.
She loved shopping, books and movies, but most of all she loved being a grandma and great-grandma. Spending time with her family, was her number one favorite thing to do.
In 2015, Marci was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, she left Grants Pass and moved in with her oldest daughter Tacy in Burbank, CA. She was treated at City of Hope with a trial chemo medication that shrunk the seven cancer tumors to microscopic size. She recovered and returned to the town she always considered home, Canyonville, Oregon, where she was able to live in her own home with some assistance from caretakers and family.
She was a social and fun-loving lady who enjoyed standing out in a crowd. She was a part of many social organizations over the course of her life, most recently joining the Elks this past summer with her daughter Tacy.
Her cancer returned in June of 2019, and quickly progressed. She was cared for by her sisters Karla and Shannon and family member Barbara Marriott-Abel. Her last days were spent surrounded in love from near and far. She passed peacefully at her home on August 29th, 2019.
Marci will always be remembered for her resilient and adventurous spirit, infectious laughter, exuberant charm, and most of all, for the intense love she had for her family and friends.
Marcia is survived by her three children, Tacy Schull, of Burbank, CA, Sommer (and Jesse) Johnson of Forest Grove/Gaston, Oregon, and Blake Donalson, of Long Beach, CA; grandchildren, Garrett Schull, Heather Zepeda, Michael Depalo, Hunter Rickard, Leaf Rickard, Jasmine Johnson, and David Johnson; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Additional close family include her brother, Loy Knutzen, of Eugene, OR; her sisters Karla Marlin and Shannon Solinger, of Myrtle Creek OR; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and her first child, Lance Schull Jr.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at Canyon Creek Fellowship in Canyonville, OR, with a cake and punch reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marcia’s life. The family would like to thank all those friends and family who provided joy, friendship and love to Marci throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, Marci suggested donations be made to your local AA to help change and saves lives from the destructive effects of addiction.
