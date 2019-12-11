Marcus Koch passed away in his home in Portland, Oregon, on August 15, 2019, with his family by his side.
Marcus was born in Douglas County on March 23, 1976, to Andrew and Marline Koch of Azalea.
Marcus was survived by his wife of 10 years, Kari; their son, Bryce, 7; his mother, Marline; his brother, Brian and Brian’s wife, Laura and their children, Erin and Andrew; also his wife’s parents, Janis and Ross Neigebauier.
Marcus went to school in Glendale and was Valedictorian at his high school graduation. He then went to the University of Oregon and graduated as an architect.
Marcus loved architecture. He liked to design buildings and watch them being built and used.
He liked to travel and ride mountain bikes and hike and explore with his son and spend time with family and friends, and he loved to play music with his friends.
Marcus was much loved and will be missed.
