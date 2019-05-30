Margaret (Margie) Rose Theiss passed away peacefully at home May 26th, with her husband Roland Theiss, son Todd Theiss and daughter Tonya Theiss Skrip by her side. Margie recently celebrated her 80th birthday on May 15th, joined by friends and family.
Margie was born in Marysville Washington to Erta and Aubrey Sherman, one of seven children. Margie's is survived by her brothers Delano Sherman and Daniel Sherman. Her deceased siblings include Arnold Sherman, Clayton Sherman, Audrey Rust and Linda Wheeler.
From Washington, the family moved to Tenmile Oregon. Margie attended Tenmile Grade School and Douglas High School. She won the honor of naming the new high school by competing in and winning an essay contest. She chose to honor David Douglas, the Scottish botanist who was the namesake of the Douglas fir.
Margie wed Roland Johnie Theiss in 1958, and they celebrated 60 years of matrimony together. They have three children; Anthony (Tony) and spouse Carol, Tonya and spouse Patrick, and Roland (Todd) and spouse Serena. They were blessed with four grandchildren, Rogue Theiss Skrip, Gentry Edward Thompson, Jacob Albert Theiss and Avery Roland Theiss.
Margie's passions were her family, celebrating holidays (especially Christmas), and donating time and resources to various charities. She loved doting on her grandchildren, who brought her much joy and happiness. Margie was an artist at heart and wowed her friends and family with her gorgeous Christmas trees, stunning holiday wreaths, impressive Christmas lighting and masterful centerpieces for various charity functions. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Wildlife Safari (LAWS) and contributed time and effort to their annual auction event. She loved all the animals she was able to help, especially the giraffes! Margie was featured on a billboard on Interstate 5 for several years advertising the Wildlife Safari. Margie and Roland have also been active contributing members of the Mercy Foundation.
Margie's life will be celebrated Sunday, June 2nd at 1PM at the Myrtle Creek Millsite Park. An early dinner honoring Margie will begin immediately following the service at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Wildlife Safari – In Memory of Margie Theiss
P.O. Box 1600
Winston, OR 97496
