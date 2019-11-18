Margaret Veal, age 92, passed away November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Veal. She has three children: Gary Veal, Linda Ring, Denise and Nathan Brady; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A remembrance of life celebration will be held at the home of Denise Brady. All family and friends of Margaret are welcome to attend November 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at 6409 Clarks Branch Rd., Roseburg, OR 97470.
