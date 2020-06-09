Margie was born on December 12, 1939 and passed away on May 23, 2020.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ruth Mount; her siblings, two brothers and two sisters; her husband Bob Sitton and Leon Woodral; her life partner of 18 years, Robert Ferris; her son Darren Sitton; and her son-in-law Roy Howard. She leaves behind her three daughters, Debbie Morgan and husband David, Donna Kibbey and Darcy Howard; as well as nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Margie worked her whole life and was one of the first women that was hired at Hanna Nickel Mine, working there until the company closed. She was spunky and not ready to retire yet, so she worked a couple other jobs until she finally retired to work in her yard full time. She always said “a body in motion stays in motion”.
Margie definitely loved life to the fullest, if you were blessed enough to be her friend you know this to be true. One of her favorite hobbies was working in her yard. She took great pride in all her beautiful flowers and plants. She also loved socializing; whether it be at family gatherings, picnic or parties, or at her favorite local bar, The Country Club, where everyone loved her. She became family and an adopted mom to many there. She also enjoyed her Friday night dinners at the local Elks Lodge where she was a widow member. She enjoyed her annual Halloween party at her home dressed in costume enjoying drinks, bonfire and of course the fun of the ‘shotski’.
Margie was a very loving, kind, compassionate, amazing person to her family and friends. She is and will always be truly missed!
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.