It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Salo Busenbark announces that she went to be with Jesus on February 1, 2020, at Callahan Village in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born on December 9, 1939 in Portland, Oregon, to Theodore and Charlotte (Bellamy) Salo.
Maria grew up in Portland. She married Jack on September 21, 1968. They were happily married for 49 years until his passing in 2018. She and Jack were members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship. They both enjoyed traveling and camping.
Maria is survived by her daughters, Carol Busenbark and Gail (Carl) Seaton; stepchildren, Albert Busenbark, Alan (Kathleen) Busenbark, Kathy (Brian) Dinkel; and many other relatives. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother (Ted), and sister (Miriam).
A memorial service will be held at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline Street, Roseburg, Oregon, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to Wellspring Bible Fellowship.
