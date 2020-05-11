Marian was born on January 23, 1925. She lived to be 95 years old. She was born to the parents of Dwight C. Morgan and Eva P. Morgan of Roseburg.
Marian was born at home in Flournory Valley just west of Roseburg. She married the love of her life, Alvin Heard, just before he was deployed to duty in the Philippine Islands in the 2nd world war. When Alvin was in basic training in California, Marian followed him there and got a job nearby. She got a job working as a maid in a hotel and also for the Pierce Auto Freight Company. They were married at the San Francisco courthouse by a judge along with several other judges who they said were thrilled to be witnesses. Even though Pierce Auto Freight did not allow passengers, two of the truck drivers snuck them on board - one on each truck and allowed them to ride back to Roseburg for their Honeymoon before Alvin was shipped overseas.
Marian attended grade school in Flournory Valley at the one room grade school at the intersection of Melrose Rd., Colonial Rd., and Flournory Valley Rd. and was one of 12 students who were the last graduating class of Lookglass High School of 1943.
Marian was the most servant hearted person I’ve ever met in my life. She spent her entire 95 years serving other people, making them feel welcome in her home no matter what the circumstances. I truly don’t believe I ever heard my mother speak a negative word about another person. She was a mother and a grandmother to just about everybody she ever met. Her faith in her Lord and Savior was without question the most important part of her life. Mom never was an evangelist by word of mouth but her living example was possibly the greatest testimony I’ve ever witnessed in my life. My mother was one of the greatest examples of a wife, mother, grandmother, servant, and the absolute perfect picture of a lady. Even though she spent her entire life serving others she was without a doubt the most content and happiest person that I’ve ever known. I think a lot of that came from the fact that she knew she did everything she possibly could to make other people’s lives better. She set an almost unachievable standard for the rest of us but we are so much better off for knowing her and learning from her. I am going to miss my mom terribly but I will always be thankful to my Heavenly Father for the absolute angel that he put in my life that we all called ‘Grandma.’
Marian was preceded in death by her mother and her father; her son James; and her siblings Pete Engle, Fred Engle, Catherine Engle, Ruth Morgan, Dwight Morgan, Casey Morgan, Lois Lammey and Rudy Morgan. She is survived by her siblings Joyce Roggi and Jack Morgan; sons William Heard, wife Linda their children Matt, Kelly, Rex (Shelli) and Wes (Melissa); son Richard, wife Letha and sons Dallas (Hannah) Morgan and Kalvin (Lindsey); grandson Drew Heard (Missy).
There will be a celebration of life later after the Covid 19 scare is over.
