After a beautiful life filled with love, Marie Ernst Buck passed away on May 31, 2019, at age 91 in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Marie was born on August 3, 1927, in New Douglas, Illinois. In 1947, Marie wed Dale Buck and in 1952 they moved to Oregon, where Dale was the school teacher at Toketee and Marie worked alongside him. Marie was an exceptional listener and reader, as well as a talented seamstress who enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching. She and Dale retired from Toketee in 1985. Sunriver, Oregon and Palm Desert, California became their home base as they towed their fifth wheel around the country, finally landing in Wilsonville, Oregon. They never moved back to the Roseburg area, but Toketee had a magnetic pull on the Buck family and trips were frequently made up the North Umpqua River for family reunions.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Albert Ernst, Lonita Braundmeier, Irma Clayton and Vernon Ernst. Marie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dale B. Buck; children, Cheryl (Joe) Allen, Lana (Gary) Simning, Debi (Ken) Carpenter, Jordan (Barb) Buck; siblings, John Ernst and Iona Kline; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Community of Hope Lutheran Church in Wilsonville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
