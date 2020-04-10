Marie L. Peterman, age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Marie was born November 22, 1927 in Mount Shasta, California to Frank and Julia Hill.
Marie loved holidays with her family and good food. She and her loving husband, Albert Peterman, enjoyed traveling the country; even making it all the way to the east coast. When she wasn’t traveling around, Marie spent her time gardening, crafting, knitting, and reading poetry and novels. Her true passion was oil painting. Marie won many ribbons for her incredible talent.
Marie was a strong and outspoken gal! She had very endearing qualities as well. She was known to be a teacher; relaying her knowledge on cooking and other various tasks. She will most certainly be missed!
Marie is survived by her children Linda Hedgers of Drain, Oregon, Dale Peterman of Sutherlin, Oregon, and Karen Boll of Gig Harbor, Washington. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
In the spirit of Marie’s love of good food and taking care of others; please consider making a contribution in her memory to your local food bank.
In the care of Neptune Cremation Service. Marie will be laid to rest next to Albert Peterman at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
