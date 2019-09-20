Marilyn Smith, age 84, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 2nd, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was born to Joseph and Martha Brost on September 29th, 1934, in Delevan, Wisconsin.
After high school, Marilyn attended nurses’ training in Madison, Wisconsin, where she created some of her best memories. She worked as an RN in Great Falls, Montana, and met Duane Smith, the love of her life. They married on April 1, 1959, and began their journey through the western United States as Duane served 20 years in the US Air Force. In 1975, they retired to a ranch outside of Myrtle Creek, OR.
Marilyn was a wonderful wife and mother whose heart belonged first to Jesus. She was a woman of great faith, and she prayed with determination through many trials. Despite her struggles, she lived her life full of hope, joy and had a silly sense of humor.
Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Duane Smith of North Bend, OR; children, Sue (Darryl) Stolley of Naples, ID, Dan (Marcelle) Smith of Sandy, OR, Cathy (Joe) Seminary of Salem, OR, Brian (Brenda) Smith of Long Beach, CA, and Laurie Smithof Myrtle Creek, OR; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha Brost, and brother, Joseph Brost.
A celebration of life will be held at New Life Church in Roseburg, Oregon on September 28th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
We love her and thank her for her strength and faithfulness to God and to her family. We know she is dancing in heaven with Jesus today, and we will keep her alive in our memories. We love you!
Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family to view.
