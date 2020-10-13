Marion Sitter, age 84, passed away September 26, 2020, at her ranch with family at her side due to complications of Alzheimer Disease.
Marion married Francis Sitter and they were blessed with four children.
Marion worked at RFP Plant #2 for 20 years. She became a CNA and worked for Rosehaven after retiring from RFP.
Marion was a lifetime member in the M.C. Grange and a Red Hats Lady in which she had a blast.
Marion is survived by her daughter Deborah Brown (Tony); son, Donald Sitter; daughter, Donna Pinaire (Joe); seven grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, and three great-great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Francis Sitter, of 54 years; son, David Sitter; grandson, Jerimiah Sitter; and daughters-in-law, Kim Sitter and Beth Sitter.
Funeral services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek, OR.
