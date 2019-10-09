Marion Lee Gilliland passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at the age of 81 years after a long and courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family at her home in Drain, Oregon.
Marion was born on April 13, 1938, in Sacramento County, California to parents Delbert and Veronica Hatfield of Davis, California. She grew up in Davis where she graduated from Davis Senior High School. In 1956, she met and married her husband of 63 years, Lloyd E. Gilliland of Cooter, Missouri. Marion and Lloyd lived most of their life together in Davis, but in 2006, they moved to Drain, Oregon, where they have lived since then.
After taking care of the home and raising three lovely children, Marion attended Yuba Community College, earning an Associates of Arts degree in 1989. For many years, Marion proudly worked as a food demonstrator for Costco, where she was recognized for outstanding customer service. She was also an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Marion enjoyed photography, horseback riding, gourmet cooking, traveling, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends. Marion was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. For all those who knew her, her delightful sense of humor, outgoing personality, and joyful laugh will be dearly missed.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Veronica Hatfield (nee Kaufman). She is survived by her devoted husband Lloyd; her children, Gary Gilliland, Theresa Gilliland, and Jesse Gilliland and their spouses; her sisters, Margaret Brown and Patricia Carty; two grandchildren, Michael Gilliland and Ramie Panos; and one great-grandchild, Addison Gilliland.
May her memory be eternal.
A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Drain, Oregon, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
