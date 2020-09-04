May 2, 1930 – August 29, 2020
Marjorie Ella Gerchow passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Marjorie was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 2nd, 1930. She was the first of two children for Alvin C. Byland and Lela M. (Collins) Byland. The family moved to Buhl, Idaho and Marjorie graduated from Buhl High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Redmond, Oregon and then lived in a variety of places throughout the state including Roseburg, Milwaukie, Reedsport and Winston.
She worked as a coding specialist throughout her career and retired from Quest Diagnostics in 1992. During retirement, Marjorie and her husband, Kurt, spent several winter’s snow birding in Arizona. Over the years she enjoyed reading, spending time along the coastline, square dancing, quilting and cross-stitching items for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the thrill of playing slot machines at various casinos throughout the region.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Emil Kurt Gerchow; her brother Kenneth Byland of Yuma, Arizona; half-brother, Larry Hlavaty of Soda Springs, Idaho; her children, David Stewart of Hillsboro, Margene Dwight (Greg) of Roseburg, Brian Stewart (Mary) of Gladstone and Rob Grosnick (Jo Ann) of Gurley, Alabama; step-son, Rollie Gerchow (Kim) of Milwaukie; her grandchildren, Jeremy Stewart (Rebecca), Kerry Dwight (Holly), Kelly Dwight (Cambrea), Elizabeth Stewart, Alex Stewart, Megan Grosnick, Kyle (KC) Grosnick, Ashley DeGraff and Amanda DeGraff; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter, Michelle DeGraff and a grandson, Christian Grosnick.
At her request there will be no graveside service but her Family encourages everyone to celebrate life whenever guests can gather.
