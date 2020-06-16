Marjorie Marie Boyd Aust passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Marjorie was born on February 13, 1932 at Rockaway Beach, Oregon to Harvey and Adelia Boyd. The family moved to Riddle, Oregon in 1938. On August 22, 1951, she married Virgil Clyde Aust. During their marriage they lived in Jackson, California, Sutherlin, Oregon, Newberg, Oregon, and Seattle Washington. In 1968, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where Virgil had his barber shop and Marjorie went to work in the office at Roseburg Forest Products.
She is survived by her sisters Pat and Sherly; brothers, Raymond and Neil; her children Roger Aust and wife Kathy, Richard Aust, Raymond Aust, and Renee Scott; grandkids, Michelle McWilliams and husband Tim, Jeremy Aust and wife Neri, Angela Wagner and husband Dan, John Aust, Melissa Ingraham and husband Marvin, Emmalee Tilley, April Snook and husband Mike, Eric Aust and wife Jennifer, and Micheal Reiger. Marjorie had 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Arthur, Donald, and Willard Boyd; her sisters Mildred and Pearl; and also, her son-in-law, Wayne Scott.
