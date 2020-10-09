MARK ALLEN RITTER
Mark Allen Ritter was born October 15th, 1999 in Lincoln City, Oregon to Chris and Dawn Ritter. Mark was taken from our world on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident.
Mark is survived by his father and stepmother, Chris and Sarah Ritter of Roseburg, Oregon; mother, Dawn Ritter of Tillamook, Oregon; big brother, Christian Ritter; sister, Alexandria Cortes, both of Roseburg, Oregon; grandfather, Rick Wagner of Garibaldi, Oregon; and grandparents, June and Doug Bramel of Tillamook, Oregon. He is proceeded in death by grandmother Glenda Wagner and grandfather Bruce Thorson of Tillamook, Oregon.
Mark grew up in Tumwater, Washington, where he would spend his afternoons playing in the cul-de-sac with his neighborhood friends. He moved to Roseburg with his father in 2007, where he attended the Roseburg public school district. Mark had several jobs and a million friends. He enjoyed spending his time gaming on line with friends, riding motorcycles, shooting guns and fishing with his brother and dad.
Mark was a caring, smart and very funny young man that will be missed by everyone who got the pleasure of meeting and spending time with him.
Services will be held in Roseburg, Oregon, October 24th, 2020 at a location to be determined.
