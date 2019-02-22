Mark was born to Vern and Rena Garoutte November 23, 1926, in Bandon, Oregon. He passed away
peacefully at his home on January 3, 2019, at 92 years.
Mark attended school in Bandon. He spent much time on Coquille river, from Riverton to Bandon. He had lots of family and friends on the river and sometimes would be gone three or four days. He knew how to run the " grub line. " He always came home with a mess of ducks for mom to cook. His father was a logger and moved his family to Diston, OR.
Mark lived in the logging camps and learned about logging. While still young, he returned to Bandon. He went to work for the Forest Service supplying lookouts with supplies. His supervisor made him the "Driver" of the supply truck.
ln February of 1945, Mark was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served in the 25TH Signal Co. He was honorably discharged November of 1946. Mark then came home to Bandon and went to work in the woods. He climbed and rigged trees, ran cat, ran the loader bitch and would always get back in a truck. From then on, he was a driver!
Mark met and married the love of his life, Alphine Elaine Johnson on July 9, 1949, in Bandon. They had two children, Rena Jo and Mark C. Jr. He moved his family to the valley around 1959, then moved to
Lookingglass in 1970. He bought another log truck and spent many years hauling logs in the area.
Mark will be sorely missed by family as he was our "Rock".
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; son, Mark Jr.; grandson, Sam; nephew, Leonard; and his loving wife of 67 years, Alphine.
Mark is survived by daughter, Rena (Michael); granddaughter, Larrena (Rikk); grandson, Larry; granddaughters, Katrena and Melanie (James); special niece, Patti Ann; and many other nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren (soon to be eight).
Mark was very proud to have lived long enough for this many generation. He said "I did in 80 years what it took my father to do in 100 years!"
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at Whistler Bend Park in the group area at noon. Bring stories and memories.
