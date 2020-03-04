Mark Clifford Haeber was born February 10th, 1954 to John and Gloria Haeber. He died on March 2nd, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. in his home near Tenmile at the age of 66.
Mark grew up in Houston, TX before moving to Ventura County, CA and graduating from Fillmore High School in 1972. After studying at Ventura County Community College and at Pepperdine University, he married and had three children, whom he selflessly loved and raised.
Mark was a skilled machinist for decades, and learned fluent Spanish on the job. He made friends with everyone with whom he worked. In later years, he realized his life-long dream of living in a log cabin of his own, which he built with the help of his daughter and son-in-law.
He was an active outdoorsman and reverently respected nature and its bounty. Fishing, hunting, mushroom foraging, and homebrewing were among his many passions. He shared these passions with his two sons and loved to cook the food he hunted and gathered for family when they visited.
Mark was a man of deep, extraordinary faith. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the past three decades. He dedicated his life to sharing the truth of the Bible with others. He was a generous and self-sacrificing man, and will be missed by all whose lives were touched by him.
Mark leaves behind his father, John Haeber; brothers, Kurt and Matt (Kim) Haeber; sister, Cindy Cox (Denny); ex-wife, Julie Mazziotti; daughter, Brooke Enge (Brian); and sons, Jonathan Haeber (Carrie) and Erik Haeber. In addition to nieces and nephews, he leaves his grandchildren, Ryan Enge, Jenna Enge, Taylor Enge, and Aria Haeber.
Mark will be memorialized at the Winston Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, open to anyone who wishes to pay their respects. Donations in his memory can go to the Winston Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in lieu of flowers.
