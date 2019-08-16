Mark L. Michell passed away peacefully at home on July 14th, 2019, with family by his side. He left behind a wife of 42 years and a wonderful son.
Mark moved to Roseburg in December 1979, where he started and operated the company Tree Magic Tree Service for 40 years. He was a licensed arborist who specialized in curing sick trees and preventing bug infestations.
He volunteered his business' time for the Festival of Lights, Arbor Day, and Earth Day events, as well as for building Osprey nests. Mark was also active in the school district; he volunteered for Booster Club and Site Council, and coached baseball and soccer. He also volunteered as a cub scouts’ leader for many years.
Mark was an avid fisherman who loved to grow hops and make beer. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at 3720 Page Road.
