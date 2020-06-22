Marlee Powell Newton, age 69, passed away at her home in Riddle, Oregon on June 19, 2020. Marlee was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to William and Jean Powell. She graduated from Riddle High School and attended Marylhurst College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. She continued her education at the University of Nevada where she received her Master’s Degree in Dietetics. She worked in the Roseburg and Coos Bay area for many years as a Registered Dietician. She then moved to Salem to work in the Kidney Dialysis field and later owned and operated a coffee house near the Oregon Capitol. After her retirement she moved back to the Riddle area.
Marlee was preceded in death by her father William Powell. She is survived by her mother, Jean Powell; her son Brad Newton; grandson, Jax; her daughter Brionna; grandson, London; her sister Gaylen Morris (Michael); and nephew Brandon Morris (Kyla).
Marlee will be remembered for her kindness, hospitality, love for her family and warm smile. She treasured her children and grandsons and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as ‘Gramma’. She loved animals and her favorite pastime was to spend time with her dogs and cats.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be celebrating her life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Stanton Park in Canyonville.
