On the afternoon of February 25, 2019, Marshall Ray Hitt of Myrtle Creek, OR, moved to Heaven at the age of 70, as a result of a tragic accident. He was born in 1948, to Ernest and Evangeline Hitt in Klamath Falls.
Marshall was an avid fishing and boating enthusiast. He particularly enjoyed fishing or boating with family and friends. He was a rock hound, loved action movies, football, flowers and especially garden-fresh tomatoes. He spent the majority of his working career in the sawmill industry. Starting as cleanup he moved up through the ranks eventually becoming supervisor, plant manager, and project consultant. That career took him across the United States from Oregon to Maine, and overseas including Spain, Italy, Japan, China and Siberia. When he retired, he pursued his former passion for motorcycles. He eventually joined Bikers for Christ and found a way to do what he loved as a ministry. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone, especially the underdog. His greatest love after his love for the Lord was to his family.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Evangeline Hitt, and sister, Rosetta Resue. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hitt; his children, Deborah (Dustin) Gallant, Kimberly (Robert) Mendez, Jennifer (Derrin) Beaudoin; and step children, Krystyn (Brandon) Aho, Shawn (Tish) Kuntz, and Ben (Cassandra) Kuntz; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; his brothers, Dewayne (Mary) Hitt, Dennis (Vicki) Hitt; sister, Ernestine (Fred) Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services were held March 9, 2019, at the Tri City Church of Christ. For those wishing to make a contribution in honor of Marshall, please make a donation to your favorite charity or Bikers for Christ, Douglas County Chapter, PO Box 1835, Roseburg, OR 97470. Mountain View Memorial Chapel are taking care of arrangements.
