September 4, 1937 to December 31, 2020
Martha was born in a log cabin in Tenmile, OR to Donald R. and Jennie M. Hinch. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1955 and July 1, 1955 married the love of her life, Carl Stookey. They settled in Tenmile on property owned by Carl’s family not far from her family home.
Martha had five children, Annette, Curt, Jeff, Matthew and Kevin. She worked hard raising their family and helping with the farm. She also enjoyed time spent with friends, bowling, hunting with Carl, watching her children play sports and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by Carl, her husband of 52 years; her parents Donald and Jennie Hinch; brother, Donald Hinch Jr.; sisters, Julia Hopkins, Thelma Krohn and Viola Mysinger; sons, Matthew and Kevin. She is survived by daughter, Annette Vanassche (Randy); sons, Curt Stookey (Kerri) and Jeff Stookey (Kathy); 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at Martha’s request.
